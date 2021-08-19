Matt Cavanaugh named MVP of Sugar Bowl for Pitt’s national championship

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – The top ranked Pitt Panthers defeated Georgia, 27-3, in the 1977 Sugar Bowl to win the consensus national championship. Pitt, coached by Johnny Majors (who would leave for his alma-mater Tennessee after the game), finished with a perfect 12-0 mark.
The game’s Most Valuable Player was Panther quarterback Matt Cavanaugh, the Chaney graduate. Cavanaugh opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard touchdown run. He also tossed a 59-yard score to Gordon Jones in the second quarter. He finished by passing for 192 yards on 10 of 18.
Cavanaugh was drafted in the 2nd round of the 1978 NFL Draft by New England. Cavanaugh was on three Super Bowl championship teams – twice as a player (San Francisco and New York Giants) and once as an assistant coach (Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator).
Pitt’s offense featured future NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett – who ran for 202 yards on the ground in their memorable Bowl game.
Matt Cavanaugh, Junior/QB
1976 – 1046 yards, 59.1%, 9 TDs
Pittsburgh’s 1976 Results
Panthers 27 Georgia 3 (Sugar Bowl)
Panthers 24 Penn State 7
Panthers 24 West Virginia 16
Panthers 37 Army 7
Panthers 23 Syracuse 13
Panthers 45 Navy 0
Panthers 36 Miami, FL 19
Panthers 27 Louisville 6
Panthers 44 Duke 31
Panthers 21 Temple 7
Panthers 42 Georgia Tech 14
Panthers 31 Notre Dame 10
