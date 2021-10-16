Mathews boys soccer team captures first ever NAC title

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews boys soccer team won the Northeastern Athletic Conference title on Saturday with a 3-2 win over Badger.

The conference championship is the first ever in program history for the Mustangs.

It completes quite a turnaround for the Mathews program.

According to coach George Callow, the program was winless just four years ago.

This season, Mathews is rolling at 14-1 and have not lost since Aug. 30, when they fell to Maplewood 2-0.

The Mustangs will begin postseason play in Division III in the Niles district as the four-seed, taking on Cardinal Mooney Oct. 23.