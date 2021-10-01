Mathews’ Bohren now one win shy of 300

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mathews Mustangs moved to 2-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference Friday night with a 36-0 win over Fairport Harding.

With the victory, Mathews coach Bill Bohren is now just one win shy of 300 career victories as head coach.

Fairport Harding (0-5) will host Windham in week eight. Mathews (4-2) will visit St. John.