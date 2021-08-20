WATCH: Lowellville’s Lucido makes spectacular one-handed grab

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets’ offense was blasting off in the first half of their opening week matchup with Columbiana putting up 31 points in the first half.

Junior quarterback Vinny Ballone was a big part of that and showed off his arm in a first-half throw to sophomore tight end Matt Lucido.

The throw was a little high, but it was no problem for Lucido who reached up and snatched the ball down with one hand.

Watch the video above to see the play.