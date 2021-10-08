Lowellville picks up historic win against conference foe

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Lowellville beat McDonald for the first time since 2002 Friday night 40-20.

Vinny Ballone accounted for four touchdowns on the night (three passing, one rushing) for the Rockets in the win.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

McDonald (2-5) will visit Waterloo in week nine. Lowellville (6-2) will host Mineral Ridge.