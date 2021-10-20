Lowellville High School Basketball Schedules

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Lowellville High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Crestview

Dec. 3 – at Girard

Dec. 7 – Southeast

Dec. 10 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 14 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 17 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 21 – Springfield

Dec. 28 (TBA) – vs. Campbell Memorial (at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

Jan. 4 – McDonald

Jan. 7 – at Sebring

Jan. 11 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 14 – Waterloo

Jan. 18 – Columbiana

Jan. 21 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 25 – Western Reserve

Jan. 28 – at Springfield

Feb. 1 – at McDonald

Feb. 4 – Sebring

Feb. 8 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 11 – at Waterloo

Feb. 15 – at Warren JFK

Feb. 18 – Leetonia

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – Mathews

Nov. 29 – at Campbell Memorial

Dec. 2 – at Crestview

Dec. 9 – at Waterloo

Dec. 13 – Jackson-Milton

Dec. 16 – at Western Reserve

Dec. 20 – Springfield

Dec. 27 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 3 – McDonald

Jan. 6 – at Sebring

Jan. 10 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 13 – Waterloo

Jan. 20 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 24 – Western Reserve

Jan. 27 – at Springfield

Jan. 31 – at McDonald

Feb. 3 – Sebring

Feb. 5 – at Wellsville

Feb. 7 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 10 – Lisbon

Feb. 12 – Warren JFK

Lowellville Local High School

Nickname: The Rockets

Colors: Navy Blue and Gold

School address: 52 Rocket Pl, Lowellville, OH 44436

