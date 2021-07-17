Lordstown High School Soccer Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown High School has released its boys’ and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 20 – Badger
• Aug. 26 – Mathews
• Aug. 27 – at Maplewood
• Sept. 1 – United
• Sept. 7 – at East Palestine
• Sept. 10 – at Bristol
• Sept. 13 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 16 – LaBrae
• Sept. 18 – at Badger
• Sept. 20 – at Mathews
• Sept. 25 – Maplewood
• Sept. 29 – at St. John
• Oct. 2 – Bristol
• Oct. 4 – at Columbiana
• Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 20 – Badger
• Aug. 24 – at Brookfield
• Aug. 27 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 30 – at Valley Christian
• Sept. 8 – Newton Falls
• Sept. 10 – at Bristol
• Sept. 13 – Pymatuning Valley
• Sept. 18 – at Badger
• Sept. 20 – Leetonia
• Sept. 23 – Springfield
• Sept. 25 – Maplewood
• Sept. 27 – at Warren JFK
• Oct. 2 – Bristol
• Oct. 4 – at Newton Falls
• Oct. 9 – Valley Christian
• Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley
Lordstown High School
Nickname – The Red Devils
Colors – Red and Blue
School address – 1824 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481
