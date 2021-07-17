Lordstown High School Soccer Schedule

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown High School has released its boys’ and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 20 – Badger

• Aug. 26 – Mathews

• Aug. 27 – at Maplewood

• Sept. 1 – United

• Sept. 7 – at East Palestine

• Sept. 10 – at Bristol

• Sept. 13 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 16 – LaBrae

• Sept. 18 – at Badger

• Sept. 20 – at Mathews

• Sept. 25 – Maplewood

• Sept. 29 – at St. John

• Oct. 2 – Bristol

• Oct. 4 – at Columbiana

• Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 20 – Badger

• Aug. 24 – at Brookfield

• Aug. 27 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 30 – at Valley Christian

• Sept. 8 – Newton Falls

• Sept. 10 – at Bristol

• Sept. 13 – Pymatuning Valley

• Sept. 18 – at Badger

• Sept. 20 – Leetonia

• Sept. 23 – Springfield

• Sept. 25 – Maplewood

• Sept. 27 – at Warren JFK

• Oct. 2 – Bristol

• Oct. 4 – at Newton Falls

• Oct. 9 – Valley Christian

• Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Lordstown High School

Nickname – The Red Devils

Colors – Red and Blue

School address – 1824 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481

