Longtime Valley coach to be inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Austintown Fitch wrestling coach and West Branch native Brett Powell will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 3.

“That’s a dream you always keep in the back of your mind, but you never really think that high of a level of an award is going to come your way,” Powell said. “I’m very fortunate.”

Before retiring in 2015, Powell spent 30 years at Fitch. He finished his career with 27 winning seasons and 261 dual meet victories, which is 30th all-time in Ohio.

“It was a wonderful experience being at Austintown,” Powell added. “I had tough kids and they came from tough families. I always had great coaches there. We were very lucky to get the coaches that we had and every one of them is the reason why I’m standing here. Kids and coaches and families.”

Powell is currently serving as an assistant football coach at Valley Christian.

“I tried to walk away from it and it just didn’t sit right and like they say, it pulled you back in,” he said. “Being with kids and working with kids and good coaches really makes it fun.”

While the Hall is in Oklahoma, Powell’s induction ceremony will be held in Columbus.

“I’m just a guy from West Branch. I was very fortunate,” he said.