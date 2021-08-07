Long-time Hickory girls basketball head coach honored by Hornets’ family

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Long-time Hickory girls basketball head coach Jeanette Whitehead was honored following her 20-year career with the Hornets.

Whitehead led the Hickory girls program from 1996-2016, racking up 323 career wins, the most in school history.

“I am honored, I am honored,” said Whitehead to Sports Team 27 on Saturday. “Many have reached out, emailed and have called. I was in my yard and when they came to me and said we want to do something special I said please not me haha. But I am honored, and I am grateful, just so grateful.”

She ranks third in Mercer County history.

In 2013-2014, Whitehead helped lead the Hornets to their first District 10 championship since 1983.

“I think it just shows the type of person she is,” said former Hornet Nikki Arbanas who played under Whitehead from 2010-2014. “That everyone is willing to come here for her. She was willing to do so much for us. Whether it was with basketball or school, anything, she was going to stick her neck out for us and we appreciate it and I think it shows.”

She has spent the last four seasons as an assistant on the boys team, helping coach Hickory to a state championship appearance and state runner-up finish.

Whitehead was also a long-time guidance counselor at the school.

She says she is unsure whether she will continue with the Hickory boys program, continue coaching elsewhere or call it a career at the varsity level.