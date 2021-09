AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 has confirmed that Friday night’s high school football game between Canton GlenOak and Austintown Fitch has been officially canceled.



The cancellation is a result of a positive COVID-19 test with the GlenOak program.

Austintown Fitch is currently exploring the possibility of finding a new game to replace the contest on short notice.



If no replacement game is found, Austintown Fitch will return to the field at home in week four against Ursuline