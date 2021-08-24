Local female high school football kicker has historic night in Week 1 win

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Female high school football players are becoming more and more common throughout Ohio and across the country, but something special happened in the Howland/Niles game on Thursday night.

Tigers kicker Ashleigh Macias accounted for all six points of the 6-0 win for Howland. Sports Team 27 reached out to the OHSAA and asked if that would be the first time a female accounted for every single point of a varsity high school football game. And they say, there is no official record, but to their knowledge, it is.

“It is crazy to know that something that I kind of just — I was actually kind of joking about it in the beginning,” Macias said. “Something that you don’t even do and then make history. It is crazy to think about.”

Thursday was also Macias’ first time taking over field goal and kickoff duties for Howland, and halfway through the first quarter, Head Coach Steve Boyle called her number.

“The first time it was really scary,” Macias said.

A 22-yard field goal against your biggest rival, right down the pipe.

“It felt really good to know that I can do it,” Macias said. “The second time I felt more composed, like okay I can do this.”

She would knock in her other opportunity in the second quarter as well. A perfect two-for-two in her new role, with a little side of history to go along with it and a job well done from Coach Boyle.

“After the game he told me I was the reason we won, and I think that is when it sunk it in,” she said.

The Howland senior has kicked for just two years now. The idea came about at soccer practice but was taken to another level when she kicked the idea around at home with her parents.

“We were just kicking soccer balls through the uprights messing around and I got home and I said I wanted to kick for the football team,” Macias says. “So my dad ordered me stuff and we went and practiced on the grass. It felt good to know all the hard work that I have done paid off, but it is always a team effort. It takes a lot for the boys to get down to the position where I can kick. And the defense did a great job holding them off, not letting them score at all. So as much as I did score the points, it is a team effort.”