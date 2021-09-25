Live Blog: #10 Ohio State beats Akron 59-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 10 Ohio State ran away with a dominant 59-7 win over Akron in Kyle McCord’s first start at quarterback.

McCord became just the fourth true freshman quarterback in Ohio State history to start as he filled in for C.J. Stroud who was resting to deal with a lingering shoulder injury.

Live game blog

Akron goes nine plays for 55 yards and scores on a four-yard touchdown pass from DJ Irons to Konata Mumpfield. Zips lead 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

Ohio State responds with a touchdown on its second drive. Kyle McCord’s shovel pass to Chris Olave goes five yards for a touchdown. Ohio State and Akron are tied 7-7 with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

TreVeyon Henderson is also picking up where he left off last week after breaking the single-game rushing record for a freshman with 277 yards against Tulsa. Henderson has 60 yards rushing so far.

Ohio State records two sacks and the Buckeyes force Akron to punt.

Garrett Wilson takes a screen pass 57 yards inside the red zone. TreVeyon Henderson scores two plays later and the Buckeyes lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Ohio State goes 70 yards on 10 plays capped off with a 34-yard TD from McCord to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buckeyes lead 21-7 with 10:23 left in the second quarter.

Cody Simon gets an interception for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has the ball at the Akron 37-yard line. TreVeyon Henderson scores another touchdown and the Buckeyes lead 28-7.

Ronnie Hickman jumps the route and takes the interception all the way back for a pick six. Buckeyes add a field goal just before halftime to take a 38-7 lead.

Master Teague has cored two touchdowns in the second half as the Buckeyes lead Akron 52-7 late in the third quarter.

Evan Pryor adds Ohio State’s eighth touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run. Buckeyes lead 58-7 with less than three minutes left in the game.