Lisbon High School basketball schedules

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the boys and girls Lisbon High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament
Nov. 27 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 3 – JCC
Dec. 7 – Urban Academy
Dec. 10 – at Columbiana
Dec. 14 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 17 – Leetonia
Dec. 23 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 27 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 4 – at Southern
Jan. 7 – Wellsville
Jan. 11 – United
Jan. 14 – at East Palestine
Jan. 18 – at Malvern
Jan. 21 – Columbiana
Jan. 25 – Valley Christian
Jan. 28 – at Leetonia
Feb. 1 – Southern
Feb. 4 – at Wellsville
Feb. 8 – at United
Feb. 11 – East Palestine
Feb. 18 – at Crestview

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – Malvern
Nov. 27 – at Beaver Local
Nov. 29 – Toronto
Dec. 2 – at Columbiana
Dec. 6 – at Valley Christian
Dec. 9 – Leetonia
Dec. 13 – at Southern
Dec. 16 – Wellsville
Dec. 18 – at Heartland Christian
Dec. 22 – at Toronto
Jan. 3 – United
Jan. 6 – at East Palestine
Jan. 10 – Columbiana
Jan. 13 – Valley Christian
Jan. 20 – at Leetonia
Jan. 22 – Heartland Christian
Jan. 24 – Southern
Jan. 27 – at Wellsville
Jan. 31 – at United
Feb. 3 – East Palestine
Feb. 10 – at Lowellville
Feb. 12 – Jackson-Milton

Lisbon High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

