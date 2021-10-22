Lisbon High School basketball schedules

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the boys and girls Lisbon High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 26 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Nov. 27 – Lisbon Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 3 – JCC

Dec. 7 – Urban Academy

Dec. 10 – at Columbiana

Dec. 14 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 17 – Leetonia

Dec. 23 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 27 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 4 – at Southern

Jan. 7 – Wellsville

Jan. 11 – United

Jan. 14 – at East Palestine

Jan. 18 – at Malvern

Jan. 21 – Columbiana

Jan. 25 – Valley Christian

Jan. 28 – at Leetonia

Feb. 1 – Southern

Feb. 4 – at Wellsville

Feb. 8 – at United

Feb. 11 – East Palestine

Feb. 18 – at Crestview

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – Malvern

Nov. 27 – at Beaver Local

Nov. 29 – Toronto

Dec. 2 – at Columbiana

Dec. 6 – at Valley Christian

Dec. 9 – Leetonia

Dec. 13 – at Southern

Dec. 16 – Wellsville

Dec. 18 – at Heartland Christian

Dec. 22 – at Toronto

Jan. 3 – United

Jan. 6 – at East Palestine

Jan. 10 – Columbiana

Jan. 13 – Valley Christian

Jan. 20 – at Leetonia

Jan. 22 – Heartland Christian

Jan. 24 – Southern

Jan. 27 – at Wellsville

Jan. 31 – at United

Feb. 3 – East Palestine

Feb. 10 – at Lowellville

Feb. 12 – Jackson-Milton

Lisbon High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 260 W Pine St, Lisbon, OH 44432

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the David Anderson High School website

If you have corrections to the DAHS basketball schedule please contact support.