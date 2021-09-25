Liberty’s defense stands tall; evens their record

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – D.C. Ferrell threw for 3 touchdowns and ran for another two as Liberty downed Memorial, 49-0. Ferrell completed 8 of 12 passes for 163 yards and rushed for 60 to lead the Leopards.

Chris Cunningham caught 3 passes for 100 yards. He also gained 29 yards on the ground. Cunningham finished with a pair of scores (rushing/passing).

Liberty tallied 324 yards of total offense (161 rushing, 163 passing).

The Leopard defense held the Red Devils to just 57 yards on 28 offensive plays.

Liberty evens their record at 3-3 with a matchup with Champion next week on the horizon.

Campbell Memorial drops to 1-5. The Red Devils will welcome undefeated-Garfield next Friday.

