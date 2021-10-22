Liberty loses heartbreaker to unbeaten G-Men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Leopards nearly knocked off the conference bullies of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Gray Tier, the G-Men of Garrettsville Garfield, Friday night but ultimately fell 43-36.
A gutsy decision with just over two minutes left in the game to go for a two-point conversion gave the Leopards a 36-35 lead but they were unable to keep the G-Men out of the endzone on the following drive.
Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game.
Garrettsville Garfield finishes the season with a record of 10-0, 6-0. Liberty is 5-5, 3-3.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.