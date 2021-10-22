Liberty loses heartbreaker to unbeaten G-Men

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Leopards nearly knocked off the conference bullies of the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference – Gray Tier, the G-Men of Garrettsville Garfield, Friday night but ultimately fell 43-36.

A gutsy decision with just over two minutes left in the game to go for a two-point conversion gave the Leopards a 36-35 lead but they were unable to keep the G-Men out of the endzone on the following drive.

Garrettsville Garfield finishes the season with a record of 10-0, 6-0. Liberty is 5-5, 3-3.