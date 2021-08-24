Liberty head coach previews the Battle of Belmont with rival Girard

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Leopards came away with a win over Western Reserve Friday night with a 30-12 win.

In Week 2, Liberty is getting set for “The Battle of Belmont” with rival Girard.

Sports Team 27 talked with the Leopards’ head coach Joe Simon on Tuesday previewing the game. Watch the video above to see the interview.

The last time the two teams met was in 2018 with Girard coming away with the win.

Liberty’s last win in the series came in 2017.

