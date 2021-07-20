‘Left us all angry’: Motivated Springfield squad ready to push for a state championship

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been an incredible run for the Springfield Tigers the last few years with 21-straight regular season wins and two straight trips to the state championship game. But one thing has alluded the Tigers, and that is that state title.

“We were so close,” said head coach Sean Guerriero. “So that is something that kind of stung our kids and that is staying with us.”

Springfield pushed Coldwater to the bring last November in the Division VI state championship game, but with under 30 seconds to go, a long punt return setup the game-winning field goal leaving the Tigers short again.

“Just being back there, for the second time and falling just short just left us all angry and that feeling we do not want to get again,” said senior quarterback Beau Brungard.

“I feel like there is still something for us to attack and I think that is our kids mentality right now that we still have something to prove,” Guerriero said.

Brungard returns for his senior season this year. He was a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football, our Big 22 Player of the Year and a player who is a highlight machine. He’s racked up over 3,000 yards of total offense with 43 total touchdowns.

“He is a great leader, great competitor,” Guerriero said.

“It is honestly really awesome,” said senior lineman Zeek Worsencront. “He can get away from almost anything. So even if one of our lineman misses a block he can make it into a positive play.”

“He does it all,” said senior lineman AJ Stallsmith. “He really just solidifies us a great team. You can’t have a great team without a great quarterback.”

Even though the senior is well decorated so far, he isn’t satisfied just yet.

“That just drives me, knowing someone is putting in more work than me maybe,” Brungard said. “That I have to work harder than they do and that just drives me to be better than them.”

Brungard and the Tigers’ focus remains the same this season – looking at the task at hand each day and NOT looking ahead.

“Last two seasons we were not focused on the state championship or the playoffs,” Brungard said. “It was always just one game at a time and I am reminding the guys that, just one game at a time just chip away.”

“We are not thinking about the big picture,” Stallsmith said. “Clearly we know the goal, but everyday you come out here and give it your all and that is how you get there.”