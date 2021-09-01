Latest high school football Power Rankings feature three new teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Three of the high school football season, and some of the area’s top teams have made great first impression. Fourteen local teams in Ohio are off to perfect start and three more in Western Pennsylvania have yet to allow a single point.

Watch the video above to the latest edition of the WKBN high school football Power Rankings.

#1 – URSULINE (2-0)

Previous Rank: #1

The Irish scored 62 points in Week One and then 50 last week against Hickory. Running back DeMarcus McElroy rushed for over 200 yards in that game and then will need all that and then some this Friday night when they take on Chardon, the Division III reigning State Champions.

#2 – SOUTH RANGE (2-0)

Previous Rank: #2

The Raiders are coming off a 21-point win at University School. They now have more computer points than everybody in Region 17 and the second most of any Division VI team in the entire state.

#3 – WARREN JFK (2-0)

Previous Rank: #4

The Eagles are cruising averaging 46 points per game with wins over Champion and Western Reserve. This week will be their toughest test yet though. Garfield was one of the few team to beat the Eagles last year. The rematch with be our WKBN Game of the Week this Friday night.

#4 – AUSTINTOWN FITCH (2-0)

Previous Rank: #5

The Falcons traveled to Canton last week and knocked off Division One McKinley 42-28. It was a big win for the program, and we’ll see if they can double-down with another this week at GlenOak.

#5 – HUBBARD (2-0)

Previous Rank: #7

The Eagles coming off a monster win against Cardinal Mooney in our WKBN Game of the Week. TC Caffey put on a show with over 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns. That win over the over the Cards, was also the first in school history.

#6 – LABRAE (2-0)

Previous Rank: #6

The Vikings are coming off a 20-point win against Valley Christian. LaBrae’s defense held the Eagles to just nine rushing yards. They’ve been dominant through the first two weeks, and they host Keystone this Friday.

#7 – SALEM (2-0)

Previous Rank: #9

The Quakers just hung 62 points on Beaver Local. They racked up over 600 yards of total offense with senior playmaker Blaize Exline leading the way scoring five times. We’ll see what they can do against East Liverpool this week.

#8 – WEST BRANCH (2-0)

Previous Rank: #10

The Warriors are averaging 47 points per game. Quarterback Dru DeShields threw five touchdowns last week and they host winless Revere on Friday, so you can expect more of the same this week.

#9 – FARRELL (1-0) / SHARON (1-0) / WILMINGTON (1-0)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

Hard to pick a favorite when they all won 49-0, 50-0 and 58-0 in the their season openers. And they all did it in different ways. Wilmington ran for over 350 yards as a team, Farrell had seven different players score and Sharon piled up all 49 points by halftime!

#10 – BOARDMAN (2-0)

Previous Rank: #8

The Spartans have posted wins over Cardinal Mooney and Chaney, and they’ve done it despite significant injures to some of their best players. Boardman will have to step it up this week when the travel to Jackson. The Polar Bears are off to a great start and scoring a lot of points through the first two weeks.