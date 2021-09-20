Lakeview standout hits assist milestone in win over Canfield

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lakeview volleyball steam grabbed a straight-sets win over Canfield on Monday, 3-0.

Lakeview won set one, 25-18, and sets two and three by a score of 25-19.

In the win, the Bulldogs’ Maggie Pavlansky recorded her 1,000th career assist.

On the night, Pavlansky racked up 24 assists in the win. She also led the team in aces with four.

Tara Lytle led Lakeview with 14 kills and four blocks.

Brooke Schneider led the team in digs with 17 on the night.

Lakeview improves to 7-3 on the season.