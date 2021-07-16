Lakeview High School Soccer Schedule

Lakeview High School - Cortland, Ohio

Lakeview Bulldogs High School Soccer Schedule

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 21 – at Crestview
• Aug. 31 – at Poland
• Sept. 2 – at Champion
• Sept. 7 – Niles
• Sept. 9 – South Range
• Sept. 11 – Howland
• Sept. 14 – Girard
• Sept. 16 – at Hubbard
• Sept. 21 – at Jefferson
• Sept. 23 – Poland
• Sept. 30 – at Niles
• Oct. 5 – at South Range
• Oct. 7 – at Girard
• Oct. 9 – Badger
• Oct. 12 – Hubbard
• Oct. 14 – Jefferson

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 23 – at Maplewood
• Aug. 25 – Poland
• Sept. 1 – Niles
• Sept. 4 – at Struthers
• Sept. 8 – at South Range
• Sept. 13 – Girard
• Sept. 15 – Hubbard
• Sept. 20 – Jefferson
• Sept. 22 – at Poland
• Sept. 27 – Struthers
• Sept. 29 – at Niles
• Oct. 4 – South Range
• Oct. 6 – at Girard
• Oct. 11 – at Hubbard
• Oct. 13 – at Jefferson
• Oct. 14 – at Leetonia

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland, OH 44410

