Lakeview High School Soccer Schedule

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 21 – at Crestview

• Aug. 31 – at Poland

• Sept. 2 – at Champion

• Sept. 7 – Niles

• Sept. 9 – South Range

• Sept. 11 – Howland

• Sept. 14 – Girard

• Sept. 16 – at Hubbard

• Sept. 21 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 23 – Poland

• Sept. 30 – at Niles

• Oct. 5 – at South Range

• Oct. 7 – at Girard

• Oct. 9 – Badger

• Oct. 12 – Hubbard

• Oct. 14 – Jefferson

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 23 – at Maplewood

• Aug. 25 – Poland

• Sept. 1 – Niles

• Sept. 4 – at Struthers

• Sept. 8 – at South Range

• Sept. 13 – Girard

• Sept. 15 – Hubbard

• Sept. 20 – Jefferson

• Sept. 22 – at Poland

• Sept. 27 – Struthers

• Sept. 29 – at Niles

• Oct. 4 – South Range

• Oct. 6 – at Girard

• Oct. 11 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 13 – at Jefferson

• Oct. 14 – at Leetonia

Lakeview High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland, OH 44410

