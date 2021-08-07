Lakeview head coach previews upcoming football season

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – “They’ve kind of had a few rough seasons and they’ve been beaten down the last few seasons,” said Lakeview head coach Sam Bellino. “We’re trying to have that next play mentality, the looking forward mentality where it’s, ‘Don’t look behind you.’ If something goes wrong, pick your head up and move on to the next play.”

2020 Record: 1-7 (0-6, 8th in Northeast 8)

Coach: Sam Bellino, 1st season

Previewing Lakeview’s Offense

Scoring Offense: 7.6 (59th in Area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Evan Davies, SR/OL; Jake Wilms, SR/ATH

Key Losses: Stephen Pavlansky, QB; Kyle Roberts, OL

Name to watch for: Evan Davies, OL

Last fall, the Bulldogs went through their first six games by only scoring a total of 20 points. In their 7 losses in 2020, Lakeview averaged just 4.3 points per game.

Lakeview must replace their three-year starting quarterback, Stephen Pavlansky, who’s since graduated. Senior Jake Wilms threw 22 passes a year ago (8 completions for 73 yards). Incoming junior Damian Natali has good size at 6’2. Sophomores Sam Gillis and Nolan Toth will each have their opportunities this summer as well.

Senior Nate Fox took team-high honors with 12 catches (79 yards) a year ago. His classmate Gavin Mauger led the offense with 107 receiving yards (9 catches).

“The offensive line has been working hard this offseason,” Bellino indicated. “The only returning starter is Evan Davies. He’s been a coach’s dream so far. He’s leading by example as he’s taken on such a leadership role that the young guys are going to benefit from being around him. Another guy who has been putting up big numbers in the weight room is incoming junior Nonda Makroglou.”

Previewing Lakeview’s Defense

Scoring Defense: 30.1 (51st in Area)

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returnees: Evan Davies, SR/LB; Nate Fox, SR/DB; Gavin Mauger, SR/DB; Jake Wilms, SR/LB

Key Losses: Brendon Kilpatrick, P; Ethan Smith, DB

Name to watch for: Nate Fox, DB

“I’m looking for seniors Nate Fox, Evan Davies, Jake Wilms and Gavin Mauger to lead our young roster on the defensive side of the ball,” Bellino said.

Fox led the team in tackles with 74 while intercepting a pair of passes. Davies closed out his junior year with 2 quarterback sacks and 40 defensive stops. Wilms had 34 tackles while Mauger recorded 20.

Coach Bellino thinks the strength of his defensive unit will be along the line, saying, “Up front, we’re not going to need to rely on one or two guys to be out there all 48 minutes. There’s enough depth that we’ll be able to have fresh legs out there the majority of the night.”

2020 Northeast 8 Standings

South Range – 6-0 (9-1)

Poland – 5-1 (7-2)

Hubbard – 4-2 (5-3)

Niles – 4-2 (5-4)

Girard – 2-4 (4-6)

Struthers – 2-4 (2-5)

Jefferson – 1-5 (3-7)

Lakeview – 0-6 (1-7)

Schedule

Aug. 20 – at LaBrae

Aug. 27 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 3 – Liberty

Sept. 10 – Niles

Sept. 17 – at Girard

Sept. 24 – Struthers

Oct. 1 – Hubbard

Oct. 8 – at Poland

Oct. 15 – South Range

Oct. 22 – at Jefferson