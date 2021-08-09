Lakeview finds replacement; others scramble to fill vacancy amid the West Middlesex-Sharpsville co-op

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – With West Middlesex and the Sharpsville school districts officially entering into a co-op late last week, it’s left a number of athletic departments scrambling to find replacement games.

Wilmington (September 3), Kennedy Catholic (September 11), Mercer (September 17), Reynolds (September 24), Farrell (October 1) and Greenville (October 15) are seeking opponents to fill the vacancy left by West Middlesex this coming football season.

One team isn’t – the Lakeview Sailors. Coach Bill Hickman and Lakeview filled their slot with General McLane on October 22 very quickly.

“We kind of lucked out by finding a replacement. General McLane had just eight scheduled games this year and it just happened that one open week was the same as our West Middlesex game,” Hickman said.

Just last year, the Sailors finished with an even 4-4 mark since compiling a 4-35 record over the previous four seasons (2016-19).

“We’re super excited about getting this season started. Even though we lost a lot of kids to graduation that had started multiple seasons for us, we feel like our younger players are ready to step up. It also helps that we return one of the top players in District 10 with Gavin Murdock, five linemen who had started a game last year and our leading running back Calogano Wilkins. The sky’s the limit with this group,” Hickman said.

The season kicks off at Titusville on Friday, Aug. 27.