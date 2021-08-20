LaBrae smothers Lakeview; Carter scores 3 TDs

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae smothered Lakeview 40-0 in the season opener. The Vikings outgained the Bulldogs 356 yards to 94.

Devin Carter led the Vikings in rushing with 115 yards and three scores. Quarterback Aidan Stephens ran for 85 yards (two TDs) and also completed eight of 10 passes for 119 yards.

LaBrae’s offense displayed a balanced attack as they gained 119 yards passing and 237 rushing.

The Vikings have now won four of their last five regular season games.

Lakeview has dropped their last three season openers and has now fallen in 14 of their last 16 games.

Lakeview will visit Garfield in Garrettsville next Friday while LaBrae will pay Valley Christian a visit.

Scoring Chart

LaBrae, 40-0 (F)

First Quarter

LaB – Aidan Stephens, 14-yard TD run (LaB, 6-0)

Second Quarter

LaB – Devin Carter, 14-yard TD run (LaB, 13-0)

LaB – Aidan Stephens, 11-yard TD run (LaB, 20-0)

LaB – Devin Carter, 10-yard TD run (LaB, 26-0)

Third Quarter

LaB – Devin Carter, 7-yard TD run (LaB, 33-0)

Fourth Quarter

LaB – Tre’Von Drake, 5-yard TD run (LaB, 40-0)