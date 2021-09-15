LaBrae looks to bounce back, takes on rival-Champion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week five in the MVAC Grey Tier pits LaBrae on the road at longtime conference mate Champion this Friday.

The Vikings are seeking a bounce-back win after dropping their first game of the season last week to Garrettsville Garfield, 35-14.

The Golden Flashes, under first-year head coach Tom Conrad, registered their first win of the season by topping Newton Falls (34-15).

The Vikings have won seven of their last eight meetings with Champion. Their lone loss during that stretch came in 2019 when the Golden Flashes got by LaBrae, 15-12, on Nick Stahlman’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 3:07 remaining in the fourth quarter.

This season, Champion has been led by their rushing attack of quarterback Joey Fell (433 yards, 4 TDs) and Keegan McDermott (376 yards, 6 TDs) – who’ve combined to gain an average of 202.3 rushing yards per game.

The Vikings have compiled an average of 345 total yards of offense per outing so far. LaBrae has called 196 plays from scrimmage and has turned the ball over just three times.

Senior quarterback Aidan Stephens has rushed for 247 yards (9 TDs) and also thrown for another 419 stripes.

2021 High School Football – Week 5

Friday, September 17 at 7 pm

LaBrae (3-1) at Champion (1-3)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: LaBrae, 36.0; Champion, 20.5

Scoring Defense: LaBrae, 19.0; Champion, 27.5

Team Leaders

LaBrae

Passing: Aidan Stephens – 419 yards, TD, 62.9% (34-54)

Rushing: Devin Carter – 415 yards, 6.5 avg, 5 TDs

Receiving: Tre’Von Drake – 12 catches, 113 yards

Champion

Passing: Joey Fell – 386 yards, 2 TDs, 56.1% (37-66)

Rushing: Joey Fell – 433 yards, 6.5 avg, 4 TDs

Receiving: Nick Vesey – 10 catches, 115 yards

2021 Results

LaBrae

Lost to Garfield, 35-14

Def. Keystone, 49-20

Def. Valley Christian, 41-21

Def. Lakeview, 40-0

Champion

Def. Newton Falls, 34-15

Lost to Southeast, 22-21 (OT)

Lost to Rootstown, 25-14

Lost to Warren JFK, 48-6