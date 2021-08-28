Highlights: LaBrae impresses; downs Valley Christian

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in 3 seasons, LaBrae is off to a 2-0 start after their 41–21 win Saturday night over Valley Christian. Devin Carter ran for 98 yards on 11 carries. Aidan Stephens threw for 177 yards on 7 of 10 passing.

LaBrae’s defense was able to hold Valley Christian to just 9 rushing yards.

For the Eagles, Joey Battista connected with Veshun Gurley on a pair of long pass plays (66, 60) which resulted in their only scores of the night. Battista also tossed a 77-yarder late in the contest to Jhordan Peete.

Scoring Chart

LaBrae, 41-21 (F)

First Quarter

L – Aidan Stephens, 10-yard TD run (L 7-0)

L – Devin Carter, 20-yard TD run (L 13-0)

L – Ashton Dunbar, INT return for TD (L 20-0)

Second Quarter

L – Ashton Dunbar, 11-yard TD catch from Aidan Stephens (L 27-0)

L – Jay’Marion Jethroe, 38-yard punt return for TD (L 34-0)

Third Quarter

V – Veshun Gurley, 66-yard TD catch from Joey Battista (L 34-7)

L – Tre’von Drake, 1-yard TD run (L 41-7)

Fourth Quarter

V – Veshun Gurley, 60-yard TD catch from Joey Battista (L 41-14)

V – Jhordan Peete, 77-yard TD catch from Joey Battista (L 41-21)

Valley Christian will welcome McDonald next week. LaBrae will play host to the Keystone Wildcats at home next Friday.

