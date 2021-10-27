LaBrae High School Basketball Schedules

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the LaBrae High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – Bristol
Dec. 3 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 7 – at Niles
Dec. 11 – at Poland (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – Garfield
Dec. 17 – Newton Falls
Dec. 21 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 23 – Howland
Dec. 28 – at Lakeview
Jan. 4 – at Brookfield
Jan. 7 – at Liberty
Jan. 11 – Champion
Jan. 14 – at Crestview
Jan. 19 – Girard
Jan. 21 – at Garfield
Jan. 25 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 28 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 1 – Brookfield
Feb. 4 – Liberty
Feb. 8 – at Champion
Feb. 11 – Crestview
Feb. 18 – Springfield
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 22 – at Niles
Nov. 29 – Girard
Dec. 1 – at Cardinal
Dec. 6 – Bristol
Dec. 9 – Garfield
Dec. 13 – Newton Falls
Dec. 16 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 20 – at Brookfield
Dec. 22 – Windham
Dec. 27 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 30 – at Badger
Jan. 3 – at Liberty
Jan. 6 – Champion
Jan. 10 – at Crestview
Jan. 13 – at Garfield
Jan. 20 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 24 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 27 – Brookfield
Jan. 31 – Liberty
Feb. 3 – at Champion
Feb. 7 – Crestview
Feb. 10 – at Springfield
LaBrae High School
Nickname: The Vikings
Colors: Scarlet and Grey
School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the LaBrae Local School website
If you have corrections to the LHS basketball schedule please contact support.