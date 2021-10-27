LaBrae High School Basketball Schedules

LaBrae Vikings High School Basketball Schedule

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the LaBrae High School basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – Bristol
Dec. 3 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 7 – at Niles
Dec. 11 – at Poland (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – Garfield
Dec. 17 – Newton Falls
Dec. 21 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 23 – Howland
Dec. 28 – at Lakeview
Jan. 4 – at Brookfield
Jan. 7 – at Liberty
Jan. 11 – Champion
Jan. 14 – at Crestview
Jan. 19 – Girard
Jan. 21 – at Garfield
Jan. 25 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 28 – Campbell Memorial
Feb. 1 – Brookfield
Feb. 4 – Liberty
Feb. 8 – at Champion
Feb. 11 – Crestview
Feb. 18 – Springfield

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 22 – at Niles
Nov. 29 – Girard
Dec. 1 – at Cardinal
Dec. 6 – Bristol
Dec. 9 – Garfield
Dec. 13 – Newton Falls
Dec. 16 – at Campbell Memorial
Dec. 20 – at Brookfield
Dec. 22 – Windham
Dec. 27 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 30 – at Badger
Jan. 3 – at Liberty
Jan. 6 – Champion
Jan. 10 – at Crestview
Jan. 13 – at Garfield
Jan. 20 – at Newton Falls
Jan. 24 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 27 – Brookfield
Jan. 31 – Liberty
Feb. 3 – at Champion
Feb. 7 – Crestview
Feb. 10 – at Springfield

LaBrae High School

Nickname: The Vikings

Colors: Scarlet and Grey

School address: 1001 N Leavitt Rd NW, Leavittsburg, OH 44430

