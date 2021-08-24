LaBrae head coach previews Week 2 matchup against Valley Christian

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae got a Week 1 win over Lakeview 40-0 and now the Vikings are shifting their attention to this week’s game against Valley Christian.

The Eagles grabbed a Week 1 win as well, topping Campbell 36-6.

This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2015.

That year, LaBrae topped Valley Christian 41-7.

