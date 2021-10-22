LaBrae finishes regular season with win #9; tops Memorial

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae completes the regular season with a 9-1 record following their 56-13 win over Campbell Memorial. This marks the second time in the past four years that the Vikings have won nine of 10 games during the season (2018: 9-1).

The Vikings’ defense held Memorial to just 32 yards rushing and forced four turnovers.

LaBrae jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Aidan Stephens scored twice on the ground and threw a 51-yard touchdown strike to Tre’Von Drake in the opening frame. Devin Carter ran for 88 yards on six carries (two TDs) and also returned an interception for a score. Jay McGarry also had a pick-6 in the first half as well.

The Vikings finished with 284 total yards of offense.

The Red Devils close out the season by losing their final seven games to finish 1-9.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley — visit the WKBN Big 22 page.