LaBrae ends Brookfield’s win streak; Carter scores 3 times

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae registered a 28-0 victory over Brookfield. The Vikings (7-1) have now won four straight and six consecutive games at home during the regular season.

Aidan Stephens completed 10 of 15, passing for 141 yards and a score. He also ran for 88 yards and scored once on the ground. Devin Carter tallied three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and finished with 106 yards rushing. Tre’Von Drake caught five passes for 56 yards.

Last year, LaBrae eliminated Brookfield from the post-season (55-54).

The Vikings return to action next week when they travel to Liberty to take on the Leopards.

Brookfield had won four in a row before suffering their second loss of the season.

The ground attack of Teandre Craig (96 yards) and Christian Davis (77 yards) accumulated 173 of the Warriors’ 190 rushing yards.

The Warriors (5-2) will be matched against the G-Men of Garfield next Friday.

