LaBrae bounces back to down Champion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back on track, LaBrae tops Champion 54-21 to improve to 4-1 overall.

The Vikings were handed their first defeat last Friday to Garfield (35-14). LaBrae has scored 40 points or more in each of their four wins this season.

Both teams combined for 869 total yards of offense.

For LaBrae, Devin Carter led the Vikings with 172 yards rushing (two TDs) on 16 carries. Aidan Stephens scored once on the ground and threw for another as he finished seven of eight passing (90 yards). Tre’Von Drake ran for 78 yards (two TDs) and caught four passes for 44 stripes.

Joey Fell led Champion through the air (241 yards) and by land (133 yards). Fell was involved in 64 plays from scrimmage (37 passing attempts, 27 rushes).

LaBrae will welcome Newton Falls on Friday. The Golden Flashes will take on Garfield next week in Garrettsville.

