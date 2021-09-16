Kennedy Catholic’s late rally comes up short against Iroquois

Iroquois held off a late Kennedy Catholic rally, coming away with a 14-12 victory on Thursday.

HARBORCREEK, Pa. (WKBN) – Iroquois held off a late Kennedy Catholic rally, coming away with a 14-12 victory high school football action Thursday night at Harbor Creek High School’s Paul J. Weitz Stadium.

Iroquois Running Back Michael Hoopsick opened the scoring in the first quarter on a short touchdown run.



Hoopsick added his second scoring scamper late in the first half with a 39-yard touchdown run. Kennedy Catholic trailed 14-0 at halftime.

Simeir Wade got the Golden Eagles on the scoreboard with 1:42 left in the game with an impressive touchdown reception, cutting the deficit to 14-6.

Kennedy Catholic’s Rayvion Wilbon-Venable later threw a 25-yard touchdown pass, cutting it to 14-12.



The Golden Eagles then attempted the two-point conversion but came up a yard short to seal the deal for Iroquois.



Kennedy Catholic drops to 0-3 overall on the season. The Golden Eagles are slated to return to action next Saturday night when they host Greenville.

Iroquois improves to 2-1 on the campaign and returns to the field next Friday at home against Seneca.