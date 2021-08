Kansas State’s 1st bowl win aided by Hickory’s Andre Coleman

MANHATTAN, Kansas (WKBN) – In 1993, Kansas State defeated Wyoming (52-17) in the Copper Bowl to post a 9-2-1 record. The win gave the Wildcats their first bowl victory in school history. The game’s MVP was Hickory’s own Andre Coleman. The future San Diego Charger caught 8 passes for 144 yards and scored on a 68-yard punt return.

Coleman was a part of Hickory’s first and only football championship team. Now, he was a part of history for the Wildcats.

The Chargers’ spent a 3rd round pick on Coleman which paid dividends as he returned a kickoff 98-yards for a score in Super Bowl XXIX against San Francisco. He returned 4 kickoffs for a touchdown during his three years with the Chargers and also a punt for six-points as well.

Andre Coleman, WR/Kansas State

1993: 42 catches, 761 yards, 18.1 avg, 6 TDs; 1 punt return for TD

1993 Wildcats’ Results

Wildcats 52 Wyoming 17 (Copper Bowl)

Wildcats 21 Oklahoma State 17

Wildcats 31 Missouri 21

Iowa State 27 Wildcats 23

Wildcats 21 Oklahoma 7

Wildcats 16 Colorado 16 T

Nebraska 45 Wildcats 28

Wildcats 10 Kansas 9

Wildcats 36 UNLV 20

Wildcats 30 Minnesota 25

Wildcats 38 Western Kentucky 13

Wildcats 34 New Mexico State 10

