‘Just been thinking about states’: Stacked Farrell team out for revenge in 2021

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Farrell football team has been one of the most successful programs in Western Pennsylvania, just two losing seasons in the last 35 years. But last year didn’t go according to plan.

“That is all we have been thinking about is states,” said senior running back Anthony Stallworth. “We haven’t been thinking about Wilmington, nothing. We have just been thinking about states.”

After reaching at least the state semifinals five years in a row, Farrell took a step backwards in 2020, failing to capture the District 10 title for the first time since 2014.

“To lose that game, that really hurt them,” said Head Coach Amp Pegues. “And they really put the work in the offseason and it is showing. They are just fired up, hungry and ready to go.

“The only playoff loss we have ever had as a senior class,” said running back Anthony Jackson. “It left a terrible taste in my mouth. It is all I have been thinking about, all I have been dreaming about.”

“After that last game against Wilmington, it left a really bad taste in our mouth,” said senior wideout Omar Stewart. “We are just coming back hungry, clearly we got after it during the summer. Us guys, our seniors and younger guys are really hungry this year.”

A motivated Farrell team could be scary for the Region. The Steelers return nearly every starter on each side of the ball, including Big 22 winner and running back Anthony Stallworth. He posted his second straight season with over 1,200 yards on the ground and is approaching 3,000 for his career

“You are talking about a kid six-foot, 200 pounds who is strong as an ox,” Pegues said. “Super athletic, quick, fast, and he is tough, strong headed, mental tough kid. And he is definitely one of the top backs that we have seen come through this school.”

Stallworth will lead a loaded offense, which includes fellow back Anthony Jackson and wideouts Omar Stewart and Kylon Wilson, which will help ease the pressure off a new starting quarterback.

“To have an inexperienced guy at the quarterback position, to look to the right and see that top caliber player next to you and know what he brings to the table, that is going to give him some ease there, and we have some very, very big guys up front,” Pegues said.

Even though the pieces of the puzzle are there for the Steelers, they know it isn’t going to come easy.

“We are not trying to outwork anyone else, we are trying to outwork our self,” says Pegues. “But if we put in that work, and we get better every single day, getting to that state game, winning that state game, is very realistic for us.”