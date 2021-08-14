Junior quarterback looking to lead West Branch to back-to-back league titles

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch Warriors are looking to defend their league championship this fall with junior quarterback Dru DeShields leading the effort.

“I’m excited and anxious,” DeShields said. “I’m ready for the season to start because we’ve been working and all that through the off-season. We’ve been working since July, so it’s been a long work process and I think everyone is ready to play a game now.”

The wide receiver turned QB is replacing Big 22 standout and school record holder Brock Hillyer.

“Brock, his stats speak for himself, but I think Dru has a lot of the same skill sets as what Brock had,” said head coach Ken Harris. “He’s a very mobile quarterback. We’re running pretty much the same kind of offense. You know, we just need reps and we need to get better at some areas, but he’s doing real well so far.”

While filling in for Hillyer, DeShields completed 55% of his 26 passes for 243 yards.

“That was really beneficial that I got to play against Carrollton in that game,” DeShields added. “It just gave me experience because I was nervous for that game and now I’m kind of not nervous because I already got that game in.”

The Warriors return leading receiver Nick Wilson but will be without many key offensive weapons from last year’s league championship team.

“We don’t have the depth that we had last year because last year we had senior receivers like Josh Gregory, Coffee and McKeivier,” Wilson said. “But this year, my class has to step it up and take on that leadership role and make plays.”