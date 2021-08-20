JFK piles up 400 total yards, Brown scores 3 TD’s in win over Champion

Warren JFK rolled past Champion 48-6 in the regular season opener for both teams.

Kennedy led 12-0 after the first quarter, and 27-0 at halftime, and never looked back.

Antwan Brown rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the win for the Eagles.

Mike Mauro added a pair of scoring scampers, finishing with 62 yards on the ground for JFK. Quarterback Caleb Hadley accounted for 74 yards.

Abram Rivera added a rushing touchdowns in the win.

Warren JFK will host Western Reserve in week two. Champion will visit Rootstown.

