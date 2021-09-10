Jett, Harding staying within striking distance of Massillon

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding hosts Massillon Friday night in a week four matchup.
Trailing 14-0 early on, Dalys Jett connected with Dom Foster for a 29-yard touchdown pass to cut the Tigers’ lead to 14-7.
Trailing 28-7, Jett and Foster connected again, this time for a 22-yard score to make it 28-13.
Less than a minute later, Jett would find Tyriq Ivory for a long touchdown pass to cut the lead to 28-19 going into the locker room.
Jett would score again, this time with his legs on a 29 yard run late in the third quarter to close the gap to 35-25.
It is currently 49-39, Massillon, in the fourth quarter.
Stay tuned for updates as they become available.
Warren Harding will host Ursuline in week five.
