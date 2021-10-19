‘I’ve seen a hungry team’: Penguins confident heading into second half of season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Football team will go back to work this weekend after a week off and following their first conference win of the season.

Watch the video above to hear from the team as they get ready for Indiana State this weekend.

The Penguins have spent the last 10 days basking in that victory over nationally-ranked Missouri State and are hoping to build momentum heading into the second half of the season.

“Coach says we want to turn into a blaze,” says Penguins defensive end James Jackson. “We want to carry that momentum over for the last five weeks. So, we want to keep that with us for as long as we can.”

“I can tell you today at practice I’ve seen nothing but focus,” says Penguins tailback Jaleel McLaughlin. “I’ve seen a hungry team that wants to win this week, and I would say that definitely boosts a team’s confidence to want to be able to win.”

“We’ve got to create those habits because I do believe that winning is a habit,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “To see them know that if we go and we prepare the best we can, that just gives us a chance to win. Doesn’t guarantee you a win, but gives you an opportunity to go out there and compete for the win.”

“We’ve had our highs and lows against Missouri Valley Football Conference,” Phillips added. “It’s hard to win a Missouri Valley Football Conference game and it’s very hard to go on the road and win a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.”

The Penguins will travel to Indiana State this weekend. The kickoff with the Sycamores is at 1 p.m.