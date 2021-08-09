Indians place power-hitter on 10-day injured list

Cleveland Indians’ Bobby Bradley hits a two-run double in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed First Baseman Bobby Bradley on the 10-day injured list with a strained left knee.

He suffered the injury sliding into home plate in Friday night’s win over the Tigers.

Taking his place on the roster is left-handed reliever Francisco Perez. Perez moved quickly through the Indians minor league system at both Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

This season he has posted a record of 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA in 23 relief outings. Perez has toed 45.1 innings, allowing just six earned runs with 71 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting just .135 this season.

Perez appeared in fifteen games for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in 2017. He posted a record of 4-4 with a 3.28 ERA that season in the New York-Penn League.