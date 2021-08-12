Indians lose rookie reliever to injured list

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Nick Sandlin throws out Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini at first base in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed rookie reliever Nick Sandlin on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain.

He suffered the injury in Wednesday night’s loss to Oakland.

Cleveland recalled left-handed pitcher Alex Young from Triple-A Columbus. The 27-year-old is a native of Westlake, Ohio, and was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26.

This season with Arizona, Young posted a record of 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA, allowing 29 earned runs in 41 2/3 innings of work.

Back in 2016, Young was rated as the Diamondbacks’ No. 3 overall prospect. His father is a Baldwin Wallace Athletics Hall of Famer.