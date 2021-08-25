Indians lose another starting pitcher to the injured list

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians have placed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue.

President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti made the announcement prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Rangers.

McKenzie has been dominant the last two starts, allowing just one run on three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings of work.

This season, the 24-year-old has posted a record of 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA in 19 games in the big leagues.

The Indians have recalled pitcher Logan Allen from the minor leagues to replace McKenzie on the roster.