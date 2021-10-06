Indians’ Francona updates status for next season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Terry Francona says he is planning to return to the dugout and manage the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians next season.
He missed the majority of the past two seasons battling serious health issues.
Francona recently underwent hip replacement as well as a procedure on his big toe that had become infected following a previous surgery.
The 62-year-old has spent the past nine seasons in Cleveland, leading the team to 723 wins.
Cleveland missed the postseason this year, finishing the campaign with a record of 80-82.