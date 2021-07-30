Indians deal veteran outfielder as trade deadline looms

Cleveland Indians’ Eddie Rosario runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians officially traded veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

In exchange, the Indians receive veteran infielder Pablo Sandoval.

After signing the one-year free agent deal with Cleveland this past offseason, Rosario was batting .254 with seven home runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBI in 78 games. He has been on the injured list since July 6 with a right oblique strain.

Sandoval has been used primarily as a pinch-hitter with the Braves and is currently 13-73 in 69 games.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 4 p.m.