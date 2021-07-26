Indians bolster pitching depth; northeast Ohio native claimed off waivers

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Alex Young (49) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians claimed pitcher Alex Young off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

To make room on the roster, starting pitcher Aaron Civale was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

The left-handed pitcher, who was born in Westlake, Ohio, posted a record of 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in two stints with Arizona this season.

Young is a former number-three overall prospect in the Diamondbacks organization.

He was designated for assignment last week after making 30 appearances this season. The Indians optioned the 27-year-old the Triple-A Columbus.

In three seasons for Arizona, Young went 11-15 with a 4.73 ERA in 62 appearances.