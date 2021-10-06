Hutton’s hat trick lifts Salem over Crestview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After suffering its first loss of the season to Howland on Monday, Salem bounced back Wednesday night against Crestview.

Sophomore Rylee Hutton netted three goals in the first half to lead the Quakers to a 4-0 victory.

“We did work well as a team,” Hutton said. “We didn’t do as well in the second half, but in the first half we took it to them.”

“Tonight we just came in,” added Salem head coach Kent Paulini. “I think our experience. We’ve been fairly battle-tested playing Niles, Hubbard, Howland, just everybody we’ve had to face so far this year. The experience we’ve gained in the 14 matches prior to this really helped us find the success we did tonight.”

Mikaylynn Murphy also found the back of the net for Salem.

Abby Perry finished the night with two assists.

With the win, Salem improves to 14-1 on the season.