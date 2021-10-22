Hubbard vs. South Range game updates

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the Valley meet up for an epic regular-season finale on the ‘Game of the Week’ with NE8 foes Hubbard and South Range facing off.
The Raiders took the lead with 5:46 left in the first quarter when J.D. Crouse ran it in on a 4th and goal from the one-yard line. After a missed extra point, they led 6-0.
The lead extended to 13-0 when quarterback Billy Skripac connected with Shane Lindstrom for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 4:55 left in the second quarter.
With just :43 left in the first half, another Skripac touchdown pass, again a 4th down conversion extended the lead to 20-0.
It is currently early in the third quarter.
