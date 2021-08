United States’ Nick Bruce trains at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

TOKYO, Japan (WKBN) – Hubbard native Nick Bruce finished in ninth place in the 2020 Olympic BMX freestyle final Saturday night.

Bruce was unable to take his second turn in the preliminary runs on Friday.

Late Friday night, Bruce posted to his Instagram account stating he suffered an injury earlier in the week at practice.

Logan Martin of Australia took home gold in the event. Daniel Dhers of Venezuela finished in second, while Declan Brooks of Great Britain came in third.