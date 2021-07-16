Hubbard High School Soccer Schedule

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 24 – at Howland

• Aug. 26 – West Branch

• Aug. 31 – at Fitch

• Sept. 2 – at South Range

• Sept. 7 – Girard

• Sept. 9 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 14 – at Poland

• Sept. 16 – Lakeview

• Sept. 21 – Niles

• Sept. 23 – Ursuline

• Sept. 28 – South Range

• Sept. 30 – at Girard

• Oct. 5 – Jefferson

• Oct. 9 – Poland

• Oct. 12 – at Lakeview

• Oct. 14 – at Niles

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 23 – Salem

• Aug. 25 – at Struthers

• Aug. 30 – South Range

• Sept. 1 – at Girard

• Sept. 8 – Jefferson

• Sept. 11 – at Ursuline

• Sept. 13 – at Poland

• Sept. 15 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 20 – at Niles

• Sept. 22 – Struthers

• Sept. 27 – at South Range

• Sept. 29 – Girard

• Oct. 4 – at Jefferson

• Oct. 6 – Poland

• Oct. 11 – Lakeview

• Oct. 13 – Niles

Hubbard High School

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Blue and White

School address:- 350 Hall Avenue, Hubbard, OH 44425

