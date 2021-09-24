Howland vs. West Branch game updates

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland (2-3) travels unbeaten West Branch (5-0) Friday night.

West Branch made history on their opening drive of the game with Dru DeShields connecting with Nick Wilson for a touchdown pass to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead with 9:27 left in the first quarter. The touchdown was Wilson’s 20th of his career, a new school record.

A short Ben Tolson field goal would give West Branch a 10-0 lead late in the first.

Howland got on the board with 7:10 remaining in the second quarter when Matt Woomer scored from 20 yards out.

Jaxon Hendershott pulled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from DeShields on a fourth and short to move the lead back to double digits, 17-7.

A trick play from the Tigers lead to a 61-yard touchdown pass when Woomer faked a run and then threw a bomb to a wide-open Tiger.

It’s currently 17-13, West Branch to begin the third quarter.

Next week, Howland will host East. West Branch will host Carrollton.

