Howland to utilize two-quarterback system this fall

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Last season, Howland finished with a 5-4 record. The Tigers are aiming for another winning season, but they will have to do so without senior starting quarterback David Burman. This fall, Howland plans on using a two-quarterback system to lead the offense.

“Coaches love to do a lot of things, but we can only do what our personnel can handle and what we’re built for,” said Howland Head Coach Steve Boyle. “Those two quarterbacks suit what we can do very well.”

Those two quarterbacks are senior Luca Massucci and sophomore John Perry.

“Luca is definitely more of the all-around athlete, which we’re really excited about,” Boyle said. “We haven’t had a running quarterback since I’ve been here. Johnny also has the ability to run the ball. He’s just a little bit younger being a sophomore, still developing him, but I really count a lot on Luca being a senior this year. He’s worked really hard in the offseason.”

“I like to by example and give all max effort all the time, but I like to also be a vocal leader,” said senior Luca Massucci. “If I can go grab somebody and help them out something I saw, I will go do that.”

Howland will also have the difficult task of replacing Big 22 running back Erik Babinchak. The Tigers are turning to senior Matt Woomer to the lead the run game. As a junior, Woomer tallied 503 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

“One thing about Matt that brings us a little bit more than what Eric did sometimes is his ability to catch the ball,” Boyle said. “He’s played multiple positions for us, whether it’s been wide receiver, running back, quarterback. He has a high football IQ.”

They have new roles heading into the season, but their goals remain the same.

“Definitely beat Niles and try to go back to the playoffs.” Woomer said. “Other than that, nothing really matters.”