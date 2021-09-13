Howland, Niles take team titles at Trumbull County Golf Invitational

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys golf team and Niles girls golf team captured team titles at the Trumbull County Golf Invitational on Monday at the Trumbull Country Club.

The Howland boys shot a 351, tied with second place Badger, but took the tiebreak that was the fifth scorer for each squad.

Niles finished third with 385.

On the girls’ side, the Red Dragons took top honors with a score of 444.

Girard finished second followed by Mineral Ridge.

Warren Harding’s Anthony Payiavlas took medal honors on the boys’ side with a round of 70, winning by 11 shots.

Southington’s Bella Woods took medal honors on the girls’ side with a round of 88.